Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

Members from Coast Guard Station Gulfport and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans conduct a safety briefing with members of the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron before getting underway in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. Over a few days, more than 100 Airmen of the 183rd AES participated in training with Station Gulfport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Location: GULFPORT, MS, US