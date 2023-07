Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

Two Coast Guardsman from Coast Guard Station Gulfport help an Airman out of the water after a hoist near Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. A few Airmen from the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron were hoisted from the water to an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and back down. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)

