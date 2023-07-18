Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron [Image 6 of 7]

    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Two Coast Guardsman from Coast Guard Station Gulfport help an Airman out of the water after a hoist near Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. A few Airmen from the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron were hoisted from the water to an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and back down. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 7928356
    VIRIN: 230719-G-IC479-1086
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Ryan Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RB-M
    Jayhawk
    Gulfport
    172nd Airlift Wing
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Mississippi Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT