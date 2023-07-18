Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron [Image 5 of 7]

    Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists an Airman from the water near Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. A few Airmen from the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron were hoisted from the water to a Jayhawk helicopter and back down. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 7928355
    VIRIN: 230719-G-IC479-1120
    Resolution: 4878x3246
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Ryan Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RB-M
    Jayhawk
    Gulfport
    172nd Airlift Wing
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Mississippi Air National Guard

