Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists an Airman from the water near Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. A few Airmen from the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron were hoisted from the water to a Jayhawk helicopter and back down. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)

