A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists an Airman from the water near Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. A few Airmen from the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron were hoisted from the water to a Jayhawk helicopter and back down. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|7928355
|VIRIN:
|230719-G-IC479-1120
|Resolution:
|4878x3246
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Ryan Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT