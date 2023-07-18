Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Keegan O'Leary, an aviation survival technician with Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, signals an MH-60 Jayhawk near Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. A few Airmen from the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron were hoisted from the water to a Jayhawk helicopter and back down. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)
