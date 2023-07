Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Philippine Air Force members take a moment to speak together out of the rain during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 16, 2023. The United States is committed to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

Date Taken: 07.16.2023
Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH