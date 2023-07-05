Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Philippine Air Force members engage in conversation around a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 16, 2023. Training alongside the PAF allows the U.S. Air Force to demonstrate a shared vision of maintaining security, stability, prosperity, and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

