    Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder [Image 7 of 10]

    Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Philippine Air Force members tow an FA-50 PH into formation with two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 16, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the resolve of the PAF and the U.S. Air Force to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 20:21
    Photo ID: 7925373
    VIRIN: 230716-F-IZ785-1524
    Resolution: 7404x4936
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Philippines
    PAF
    Allies and Partners
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Cope Thunder

