Philippine Air Force members tow an FA-50 PH into formation with two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 16, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the resolve of the PAF and the U.S. Air Force to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7925373 VIRIN: 230716-F-IZ785-1524 Resolution: 7404x4936 Size: 4.33 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.