    Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder [Image 5 of 10]

    Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Philippine Air Force Capt. Philip Freire, FA-50 PH pilot (right), and U.S. Air Force Capt. Cole Wise, 61st Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot (left), listen to a question from an international media outlet during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 16, 2023. Training alongside the PAF allows the U.S. Air Force to demonstrate a shared vision of maintaining security, stability, prosperity, and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

    PACAF
    Philippines
    PAF
    Allies and Partners
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Cope Thunder

