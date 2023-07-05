Philippine, US Air Forces engage media during Cope Thunder

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, complete post-flight procedures on a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 16, 2023. The United States is committed to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

