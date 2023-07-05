Multinational Airborne Operations Tradewinds23

Multinational troops, including U.S., Mexico, Guyana, Belize, and France, prepare for the static line jump from a C-130 during TRADEWINDS23, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

