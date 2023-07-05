Airborne Operations one minute warning

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, gives a one-minute warning from the C-130 for the static line jump during TRADEWINDS23, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

