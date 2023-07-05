Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational Airborne Operations Tradewinds23 [Image 1 of 5]

    Multinational Airborne Operations Tradewinds23

    AIR BASE LONDON, GUYANA

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational troops, including U.S., Mexico, Guyana, Belize, and France, jump from a C-130 during TRADEWINDS23, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

