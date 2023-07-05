U.S. Army soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group, ride in the C-130 for the static line jump during TRADEWINDS23, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:13 Photo ID: 7924092 VIRIN: 230718-A-KQ979-1231 Resolution: 6074x4316 Size: 0 B Location: AIR BASE LONDON, GY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Multinational Partners jump out of a C-130 during TRADEWINDS 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.