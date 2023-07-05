U.S. Air Force Capt. James Bradford, 909th Air Refueling Squadron aircraft commander, and 1st. Lt. Arica Snodgrass, 909th ARS pilot, prepare to land a KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Department of Defense, supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 04:38
|Photo ID:
|7923490
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-NX702-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.08 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
