USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific

U.S. Air Force Capt. James Bradford, 909th Air Refueling Squadron aircraft commander, and 1st. Lt. Arica Snodgrass, 909th ARS pilot, prepare to land a KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Department of Defense, supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

