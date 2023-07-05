Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific [Image 11 of 14]

    USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to receive fuel over the Pacific Ocean, July 19, 2023. Kadena routinely conducts training that enhances the lethality and readiness of U.S. forces and its ability to project superior airpower to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    PACAF
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-15
    USPACOM
    aerial refueling
    F-35
    F-15E Strike Eagles
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    MC-130J Commando II
    U.S.-Japan
    Indo-Pacific
    USINDO-PACOM
    FreeandOpenindoPAcific
    Kaden AB

