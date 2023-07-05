USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Duckett, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, looks out of the boom operator's window for receivers while laying in the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, July 19, 2023. Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

