Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and two F-35A Lightning IIs join four Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15 Eagles over the Sea of Japan, July 19, 2023. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is built on shared interests, values and a commitment to freedom and human rights; the Alliance is strong and focused on enhancing a security architecture of regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7923485 VIRIN: 230719-F-NX702-1027 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.7 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.