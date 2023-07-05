Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and two F-35A Lightning IIs join four Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15 Eagles over the Sea of Japan, July 19, 2023. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is built on shared interests, values and a commitment to freedom and human rights; the Alliance is strong and focused on enhancing a security architecture of regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 04:38
|Photo ID:
|7923485
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-NX702-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
