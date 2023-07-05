A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to receive fuel over the Pacific Ocean, July 19, 2023. Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7923488 VIRIN: 230719-F-NX702-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.46 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, JASDF work for peace in Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.