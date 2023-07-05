Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit visits JBER [Image 13 of 13]

    B-2 Spirit visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing prepare to hot-pit refuel a B-2 Spirit Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command’s areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    TAGS

    #ACE #PACAF #INDOPACOM #FreeandopenIndoPacific #8AF #GlobalStrike #B2

