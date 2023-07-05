B-2 Spirit visits JBER

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command’s areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

