    B-2 Spirit visits JBER [Image 5 of 13]

    B-2 Spirit visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing taxis at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. These bomber missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 7922606
    VIRIN: 230719-F-RJ686-1191
    Resolution: 5106x3404
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    #ACE #PACAF #INDOPACOM #FreeandopenIndoPacific #8AF #GlobalStrike #B2

