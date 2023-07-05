Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit visits JBER [Image 10 of 13]

    B-2 Spirit visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing is hot-pit refueled at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 18:03
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit visits JBER [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ACE #PACAF #INDOPACOM #FreeandopenIndoPacific #8AF #GlobalStrike #B2

