A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing is hot-pit refueled at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7922612
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-RJ686-1360
|Resolution:
|5900x3319
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit visits JBER [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
