Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 14 of 16]

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, director, Plans and Policy, U.S. Cyber Command, moderates a discussion panel on cyber and information during the 30th Anniversary Conference for the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023, featuring Ms. JeeYoung Oh, director for Threat Management and Operational Coordination, Department of State and Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general, Illinois National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7921419
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-VX744-2246
    Resolution: 5923x3949
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference
    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Illinois National Guard
    U.S. Cyber Command
    Heidi Berg
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    #SPP30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT