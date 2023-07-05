State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

Ambassador Dennis Hankins, foreign policy advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, moderates a panel discussion on expanding the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program beyond military relations during the SPP 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023. Panel members included Daniel Ricchetti, deputy special representative for City and State Diplomacy, Office of Global Partnerships, Department of State; Ethan Rosenzweig, deputy assistant secretary for Academic Programs, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Department of State; Diane Farrell, deputy under secretary for International Trade, Department of Commerce; Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general, North Carolina Guard and Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont Guard and General Mbaye Cissé, Senegal’s Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

