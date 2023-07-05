Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 11 of 16]

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Ambassador Dennis Hankins, foreign policy advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, moderates a panel discussion on expanding the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program beyond military relations during the SPP 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023. Panel members included Daniel Ricchetti, deputy special representative for City and State Diplomacy, Office of Global Partnerships, Department of State; Ethan Rosenzweig, deputy assistant secretary for Academic Programs, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Department of State; Diane Farrell, deputy under secretary for International Trade, Department of Commerce; Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general, North Carolina Guard and Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont Guard and General Mbaye Cissé, Senegal’s Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023
    Photo ID: 7921416
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-VX744-2225
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Vermont National Guard
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    #SPP30
    Dennis Hankins

