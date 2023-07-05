Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, director, Plans and Policy, U.S. Cyber Command, moderates a discussion panel on cyber and information during the 30th Anniversary Conference for the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023, featuring Ms. JeeYoung Oh, director for Threat Management and Operational Coordination, Department of State and Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general, Illinois National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7921417 VIRIN: 230718-Z-VX744-2234 Resolution: 6532x4355 Size: 3.08 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.