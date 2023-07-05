Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general, Illinois National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dena Ballowe, senior enlisted leader, Illinois Guard, stand for a photo with a delegation of Polish military officials during the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023. The SPP pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance the readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

