    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 15 of 16]

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard, stands for a photo with a delegation of Solvenian military officials during the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023. The SPP pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance the readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7921420
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-VX744-2262
    Resolution: 6435x4290
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colorado National Guard
    Slovenia
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    #SPP30
    Laura Clellan

