German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB

German Frigate Captain Stefan Rappelt, Crew Charlie of the 4th Frigate Squadron commander, gives U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, a plaque July 5, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. As commander, Rappelt leads a crew of approximately 4,000 sailors responsible for securing long-term, worldwide maritime missions . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
