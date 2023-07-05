German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB

German Navy Crew Charlie of the 4th Frigate Squadron members tour the air traffic control tower at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 5, 2023. During the tour, members of the German Navy learned about the planning and control of flight operations at Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

