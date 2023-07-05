U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Nathaniel Hofmann, 52nd Operations Support Squadron commander, briefs members assigned to the German Navy Crew Charlie of the 4th Frigate Squadron about the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft July 5, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The German Navy learned about the mission and partnership priorities of Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 03:00
|Photo ID:
|7920785
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-HO957-1103
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT