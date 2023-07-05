U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Nathaniel Hofmann, 52nd Operations Support Squadron commander, briefs members assigned to the German Navy Crew Charlie of the 4th Frigate Squadron about the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft July 5, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The German Navy learned about the mission and partnership priorities of Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 03:00 Photo ID: 7920785 VIRIN: 230705-F-HO957-1103 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.