German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB

Service members of the German Navy Crew Charlie of the 4th Frigate Squadron view an air traffic control tower July 5, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The German Navy was provided an overview of the base and its noise mitigation, flight patterns, training and flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 03:00
|Photo ID:
|7920787
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-HO957-1190
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|961.5 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
