    German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB [Image 4 of 6]

    German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, GERMANY

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Service members of the German Navy Crew Charlie of the 4th Frigate Squadron view an air traffic control tower July 5, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The German Navy was provided an overview of the base and its noise mitigation, flight patterns, training and flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

