German Naval force visits Spangdahlem AB

Service members assigned to the German Navy Crew Charlie of the 4th Frigate Squadron are given a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 5, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to provide the crew with an orientation of the 52 Fighter Wing’s various missions and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

