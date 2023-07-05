Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marshall assumes command of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’ [Image 5 of 5]

    Marshall assumes command of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses Airmen for the first time as wing commander at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July14, 2023. Col. Jeffrey Marshall assumed command of the 97th Air Mobility Wing during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7919009
    VIRIN: 230714-F-OI201-4486
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    This work, Marshall assumes command of 'Mobility's Hometown' [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS

    AETC
    97 AMW
    Wing CoC
    19th AF

