Marshall assumes command of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’

Col. Jeffrey Marshall took command of the 97th Air Mobility Wing during a change of command ceremony, July 14, 2023, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, presided over the change of command ceremony in which he passed leadership responsibilities of the 97th AMW to Marshall from outgoing commander Col. Blaine Baker.



“Air Education and Training Command’s mission is to ‘Find, Recruit, Train, and Educate the Airmen the Nation Needs,’” said Quinn. “The 97th AMW excels at all of those – whether a student in training or an Airmen supporting the mission, this wing is an example in how to do it right.”



During his comments, Quinn commended Baker for his leadership and his many accomplishments. He then praised the members of “Mobility’s Hometown” that rallied around Baker to make the mission and vision of 97th AMW a success.



“Your impact is felt far beyond the front gate and into the community,” he said. “You have built and maintained a relationship with the Altus community that is unmatched. Blaine, you have trained combat credible Airmen for America. You have trained and educated the Airmen the nation needs.”



After saying a solemn goodbye to Baker, Quinn emphasized Marshall's vast experience in mobility airpower.



“Jeff is no stranger to Altus, having commanded a squadron here, he has the credentials necessary for this command and brings a wealth of experience to this wing,” he said. “Jeff is a combat-experienced command pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours. He has served as instructor pilot in multiple mission weapon systems and has deployed in support of operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom. I'm confident that under his leadership, the ‘Mighty 97th’ will deliver the Airmen our nation needs and build upon the exceptional results that have been the benchmark of this organization.”



Baker ended his speech with a reminder to the 97th AMW warriors of how they have succeeded meeting every aspect of his vision. “To our awesome Airmen and civilian Airmen…thank you for raising your hand to serve, and for bringing our vision to life,” he said. “You radiated passion with the fire-in-your-belly to execute the mobility mission, and you are the absolute best in the world at what you do. Even though the world is changing faster than ever, you continue to outmaneuver change.”



After taking command, Marshall thanked Baker and his wife, Jennifer, for their dedicated service to “Mobility’s Hometown.”



“Blaine and Jen Baker, thank you for keeping a legacy of excellence here and for all you’ve done for Altus,” he said. “It’s an honor to lead and serve the talented people that make up Altus AFB, and it's a huge privilege for team Marshall to take the guidon from you and build upon what you both have done the past two years.”



Marshall ended his speech by addressing the men and women of Altus AFB.



“It will not be me that takes this wing to the next level, but each one of you. The security challenges facing our nation are complex and they are compelling. Addressing them requires focus and partnerships. But no matter the challenges we face in the coming years, the Mobility Air Forces will be integral to our country’s success. Our ability to respond as a nation, when called upon, will depend on the skill and dedication of the men and women of the 97th AMW.”



The event was broadcasted and can be viewed on the 97th AMW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/97AMW.

