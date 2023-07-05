A formation salutes the flag while the national anthem plays during the wing change of command at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 14, 2023. Col. Jeffrey Marshall assumed command of the 97th Air Mobility Wing during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7919005
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-KM205-4330
|Resolution:
|5460x3633
|Size:
|837.71 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marshall assumes command of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’ [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marshall assumes command of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT