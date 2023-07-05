U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, passes the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) guidon to Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, July 14, 2023. Marshall was previously stationed ay Altus AFB as the Operational Support Squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
Marshall assumes command of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’
