Marshall assumes command of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’

A formation salutes the flag during the playing of a national anthem at the wing change of command at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 14, 2023. Col. Jeffrey Marshall assumed command of the 97th Air Mobility Wing during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

