Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 7 of 8]

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

    RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry H. Do, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental posing in the water, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Do attended the outdoor recreation center’s introduction to wakeboarding course, which was designed to keep service members active while enjoying the outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 05:08
    Photo ID: 7918321
    VIRIN: 230712-F-DX250-9541
    Resolution: 5139x3426
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    Posing
    Class
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Wakeboarding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT