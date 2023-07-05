Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry H. Do, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental posing in the water, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Do attended the outdoor recreation center’s introduction to wakeboarding course, which was designed to keep service members active while enjoying the outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)
