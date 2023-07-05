Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry H. Do, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental demonstrates his balance, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Do displayed his skill on a beginner board during the introduction to wakeboarding course to earn the chance to ride the advanced pro board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

