Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 4 of 8]

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

    RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry H. Do, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental demonstrates his balance, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Do displayed his skill on a beginner board during the introduction to wakeboarding course to earn the chance to ride the advanced pro board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 05:07
    Photo ID: 7918318
    VIRIN: 230712-F-DX250-9307
    Resolution: 2442x1628
    Size: 679.33 KB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    Active
    Balance
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Wakeboarding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT