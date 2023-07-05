U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry H. Do, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental demonstrates his balance, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Do displayed his skill on a beginner board during the introduction to wakeboarding course to earn the chance to ride the advanced pro board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7918318
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-DX250-9307
|Resolution:
|2442x1628
|Size:
|679.33 KB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
