A wakeboarder takes on a turn, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. The wakeboarder shifted his weight to successfully turn on the outside of the water buoys. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7918317
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-DX250-9218
|Resolution:
|1866x1244
|Size:
|592.89 KB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT