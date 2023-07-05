Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

    RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mathew Medina, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft fuels systems maintains his form on his wakeboard during the introduction to wakeboarding course, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Medina participated in the intro to wakeboarding course and demonstrated his ability to stay on his board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Location: RP, DE
    Waves
    Course
    Balance
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Wakeboarding

