U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry H. Do, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental performs highly advanced maneuvers on a pro board, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Do received the highest accomplishment in the introduction to wakeboarding course and managed to maintain his technique on an advanced board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7918320
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-DX250-9469
|Resolution:
|3291x2194
|Size:
|968.31 KB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT