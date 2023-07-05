Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 6 of 8]

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

    RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry H. Do, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental performs highly advanced maneuvers on a pro board, July 12, 2023, at Wakepark Triolago, Germany. Do received the highest accomplishment in the introduction to wakeboarding course and managed to maintain his technique on an advanced board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 05:07
    Photo ID: 7918320
    VIRIN: 230712-F-DX250-9469
    Resolution: 3291x2194
    Size: 968.31 KB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intro to Wakeboarding 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023
    Intro to Wakeboarding 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    Sport
    Active
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Wakeboarding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT