U.S. Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force firefighters work together during a joint live-fire training exercise during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|7917932
|VIRIN:
|230715-F-SZ127-4190
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
