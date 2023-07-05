U.S. Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force firefighters work together during a joint live-fire training exercise during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 7917932 VIRIN: 230715-F-SZ127-4190 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.61 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.