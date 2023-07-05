U.S. Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force firefighters work together during a joint live-fire training exercise during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work with joint and combined forces, including U.S. Allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 7917926 VIRIN: 230715-F-SZ127-3763 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.03 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.