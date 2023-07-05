Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training [Image 4 of 8]

    Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force firefighters work together during a joint live-fire training exercise during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work with joint and combined forces, including U.S. Allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

