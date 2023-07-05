Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training

A Royal New Zealand Air Force firefighter waits for a joint live-fire training exercise to begin during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

