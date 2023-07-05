A 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter (left), and Royal New Zealand Air Force Corporal Rylee-Jean Fafeita, shift manager (right), listen to a safety brief prior to conducting a live-fire training exercise during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
This work, Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training, by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS
