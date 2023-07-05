U.S. Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force firefighters came together during a joint live-fire exercise during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 7917930 VIRIN: 230715-F-SZ127-4032 Resolution: 4936x3526 Size: 4.21 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal New Zealand Air Force, U.S. Air Force conducts joint live fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.