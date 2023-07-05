United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Royal Air Force Aviators conduct a joint medical training on a RAF A400M Atlas over Andersen Air Force Base Guam, July 14, 2023, during Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU