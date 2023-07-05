U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Ellenburg, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander speaks to the AE crew during a joint medical training on a RAF A400M Atlas over Indo-Pacific Region, July 14, 2023, during Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 04:03 Photo ID: 7915765 VIRIN: 230714-F-FM551-1594 Resolution: 5027x3345 Size: 10.78 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.